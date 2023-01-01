Lo mein in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve lo mein
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Depot St Tavern
45 depot st, Milford
|Big Mike's Lo mein
|$24.00
crispy asian ginger popcorn chicken • bean sprouts • snow peas • baby corn • onions • carrots • peppers • radish
Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street
196 East Main Street, Milford
|(D) Lo Mein Noodles
|$14.95
Pan-fried egg noodle with shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables.
