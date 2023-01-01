Lo mein in Milford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Depot St. Tavern image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Depot St Tavern

45 depot st, Milford

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Mike's Lo mein$24.00
crispy asian ginger popcorn chicken • bean sprouts • snow peas • baby corn • onions • carrots • peppers • radish
More about Depot St Tavern
Item pic

 

Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street

196 East Main Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
(D) Lo Mein Noodles$14.95
Pan-fried egg noodle with shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables.
Lo Mein Noodles$14.95
Pan-fried egg noodle with shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables.
More about Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street

