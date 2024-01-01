Noodle soup in Milford
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Depot St Tavern
45 depot st, Milford
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.50
Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street
196 East Main Street, Milford
|Beef Stew Noodle soup
|$15.95
Thai Beef stew on top of rice noodle with beansprout, cilantro, scallion and crispy garlic.
|Dumpling Yellow Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Shrimps & shrimp dumpling, scallions, cilantro with yellow noodle.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Thai famous sour and spicy noodle soup with shrimp, squid, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts. Topped with scallions, cilantro and crispy wonton.