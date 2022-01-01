Milford restaurants you'll love
Milford's top cuisines
Must-try Milford restaurants
More about Palate of Milford
Palate of Milford
449 North Main Street, Milford Charter Township
|Popular items
|Single Barrel Select Flight
|$50.00
Three 2 oz Pours. Palate Single Barrel Select Bourbons. Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare & Blanton's.
|Colonel Taylor Flight
|$50.00
Barrel Proof, Small Batch, Straight Rye
|2018 Little Book Chapter 2 Noe Simple Task 2oz
|$20.00
118.8 Proof
More about Smoke Street Barbeque
BBQ
Smoke Street Barbeque
424 N Main St, Milford
|Popular items
|Apple Orchard Salad
|$14.99
Gluten Free
Fresh mixed greens
6oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Sundried Cranberries
Sliced Apples
Red Onion
Shaved Parmesan
(2) Poppyseed Dressing
|Entree Mac
|$15.99
Gruyere, Parmesan and Swiss Cheese
Bacon and breadcrumbs
|Pulled Pork
|$18.99
8oz. Smoked Pulled Pork
Gluten Free