Milford restaurants you'll love

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milford

Milford's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Milford restaurants

Palate of Milford image

 

Palate of Milford

449 North Main Street, Milford Charter Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Barrel Select Flight$50.00
Three 2 oz Pours. Palate Single Barrel Select Bourbons. Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare & Blanton's.
Colonel Taylor Flight$50.00
Barrel Proof, Small Batch, Straight Rye
2018 Little Book Chapter 2 Noe Simple Task 2oz$20.00
118.8 Proof
More about Palate of Milford
Smoke Street Barbeque image

BBQ

Smoke Street Barbeque

424 N Main St, Milford

Avg 4.3 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Orchard Salad$14.99
Gluten Free
Fresh mixed greens
6oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Sundried Cranberries
Sliced Apples
Red Onion
Shaved Parmesan
(2) Poppyseed Dressing
Entree Mac$15.99
Gruyere, Parmesan and Swiss Cheese
Bacon and breadcrumbs
Pulled Pork$18.99
8oz. Smoked Pulled Pork
Gluten Free
More about Smoke Street Barbeque
The Canteen- Simple Adventures image

 

The Canteen- Simple Adventures

1700 General Motors Rd, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 Chicken Strips with your choice of sauce
Fries$4.00
Bottled Pop$3.00
More about The Canteen- Simple Adventures
Map

More near Milford to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston