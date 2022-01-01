Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve fish and chips

Smoke Street Barbeque image

BBQ

Smoke Street Barbeque

424 N Main St, Milford

Avg 4.3 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Fish and Chips$15.99
(3) pc Fried Cod fish with hand-cut fries and cool slaw
More about Smoke Street Barbeque
Restaurant banner

 

The Milford House

113 East Commerce Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
More about The Milford House

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Apple Salad

Quesadillas

Po Boy

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Cobb Salad

Collard Greens

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Milford to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston