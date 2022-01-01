Milford restaurants you'll love

Milford restaurants
Toast
  • Milford

Milford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try Milford restaurants

Riverhouse Cafe image

 

Riverhouse Cafe

167 Union Square, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barnyard$10.99
Crisp crumbled bacon, sausage, and sautéed onions between two cheesy hash browns. Topped with two eggs your way and sausage gravy.
Compost Heap$10.99
Roasted veggies, Monterrey jack cheese, and tomato between two cheesy hash browns topped with two eggs, organic pea shoots, avocado, and salsa verde.
Riverhouse Bennie
Two cheesy hashbrowns topped off with house bacon, poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce.
More about Riverhouse Cafe
Mangia Sano image

 

Mangia Sano

321 Nashua Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$15.00
What can you say about Chicken Parmigiana. We can say our is the best. We use only fresh never frozen small tender breasts to create this amazing classic.
Arancini$6.00
Classic italian street food. Rice balls made with saffron risotto and filled with mozzarella cheese, coated with bread crumbs, fried and served with pomodoro sauce
Lg. Margherita Pizza$19.00
Classic Crushed Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella with Basil.
More about Mangia Sano
Greenleaf image

 

Greenleaf

54 Nashua St, Milford

Avg 4.6 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greenleaf Burger$24.00
Northeast Family Farms Tenderloin | Brookford Farm Pork | Bacon Jam | Cheddar | Crispy Onions | Pickles | Chili Dijon Aioli | Housemade Seeded Brioche Bun
-Served with Choice of Handcut Fries or Salad
Roasted Beef Tenderloin$45.00
Served with Roasted Garlic & Herb Roasted Baby Potatoes, Honey Glazed Carrots, Green Bean Almondine, Mixed Greens Salad w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Squash | Parsnip | Cranberry | Pistachio
More about Greenleaf
Sal's Pizza - Milford NH image

 

Sal's Pizza - Milford NH

180 Elm Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Sub
Capicola, Mortadella, Salami & Provolone
Garlic Knots$5.00
Five Garlic Knots with Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Six Mozzarella sticks with Marinara
More about Sal's Pizza - Milford NH
Mile Away Restaurant image

 

Mile Away Restaurant

52 Federal Hill Rd,, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Stroganoff$26.50
tenderloin sautéed with mushrooms & shallots in demi cream sauce over fettuccini
Parmigiana W/ Chicken$21.50
breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese with fettuccini
Piccata Milanaise W/ Veal$23.50
veal medallions sautéed with shallots, capers, lemon butter, and white wine
More about Mile Away Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Culture

75 Mont Vernon St, Milford

Avg 4.8 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$8.00
Housemade Sausage | 2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | American Cheese
The V.O.$14.00
Pork, Ham, Swiss, Spicy Pickles, Dijon Mayo, Cuban Bread
BLT$9.50
North Country Smokehouse Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herbed Mayo, Choice of White or Honey Wheat
More about Culture
Hampshire Hills

50 Emerson Road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thanksgiving For 1$20.00
Each Meal Includes:
Turkey Breast & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Butternut Squash
Green Bean Casserole
Herb Stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Dinner Rolls
Heating Instructions
Orders for 2+ will be packaged together family style.
All Orders Will Be Ready for Pickup:
11/24 from 3:00-6:00pm at The Hills
More about Hampshire Hills
Union Coffee Co image

 

Union Coffee Co

42 South Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Cold Brew$4.15
Avocado Toast$6.75
Almond Croissant$3.75
More about Union Coffee Co
Modern Pizza image

 

Modern Pizza

321 Nashua Street\nUnit 2, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Modern Pizza
Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub image

 

Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub

63 Union Square, Milford

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Takeout
More about Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milford

Cake

Cheese Pizza

