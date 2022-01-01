Milford restaurants you'll love
More about Riverhouse Cafe
Riverhouse Cafe
167 Union Square, Milford
|Popular items
|Barnyard
|$10.99
Crisp crumbled bacon, sausage, and sautéed onions between two cheesy hash browns. Topped with two eggs your way and sausage gravy.
|Compost Heap
|$10.99
Roasted veggies, Monterrey jack cheese, and tomato between two cheesy hash browns topped with two eggs, organic pea shoots, avocado, and salsa verde.
|Riverhouse Bennie
Two cheesy hashbrowns topped off with house bacon, poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce.
More about Mangia Sano
Mangia Sano
321 Nashua Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$15.00
What can you say about Chicken Parmigiana. We can say our is the best. We use only fresh never frozen small tender breasts to create this amazing classic.
|Arancini
|$6.00
Classic italian street food. Rice balls made with saffron risotto and filled with mozzarella cheese, coated with bread crumbs, fried and served with pomodoro sauce
|Lg. Margherita Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Crushed Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella with Basil.
More about Greenleaf
Greenleaf
54 Nashua St, Milford
|Popular items
|Greenleaf Burger
|$24.00
Northeast Family Farms Tenderloin | Brookford Farm Pork | Bacon Jam | Cheddar | Crispy Onions | Pickles | Chili Dijon Aioli | Housemade Seeded Brioche Bun
-Served with Choice of Handcut Fries or Salad
|Roasted Beef Tenderloin
|$45.00
Served with Roasted Garlic & Herb Roasted Baby Potatoes, Honey Glazed Carrots, Green Bean Almondine, Mixed Greens Salad w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Squash | Parsnip | Cranberry | Pistachio
More about Sal's Pizza - Milford NH
Sal's Pizza - Milford NH
180 Elm Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
Capicola, Mortadella, Salami & Provolone
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Five Garlic Knots with Marinara
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Six Mozzarella sticks with Marinara
More about Mile Away Restaurant
Mile Away Restaurant
52 Federal Hill Rd,, Milford
|Popular items
|Beef Stroganoff
|$26.50
tenderloin sautéed with mushrooms & shallots in demi cream sauce over fettuccini
|Parmigiana W/ Chicken
|$21.50
breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese with fettuccini
|Piccata Milanaise W/ Veal
|$23.50
veal medallions sautéed with shallots, capers, lemon butter, and white wine
More about Culture
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Culture
75 Mont Vernon St, Milford
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Housemade Sausage | 2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | American Cheese
|The V.O.
|$14.00
Pork, Ham, Swiss, Spicy Pickles, Dijon Mayo, Cuban Bread
|BLT
|$9.50
North Country Smokehouse Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herbed Mayo, Choice of White or Honey Wheat
More about Hampshire Hills
Hampshire Hills
50 Emerson Road, Milford
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving For 1
|$20.00
Each Meal Includes:
Turkey Breast & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Butternut Squash
Green Bean Casserole
Herb Stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Dinner Rolls
Heating Instructions
Orders for 2+ will be packaged together family style.
All Orders Will Be Ready for Pickup:
11/24 from 3:00-6:00pm at The Hills
More about Union Coffee Co
Union Coffee Co
42 South Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Lg Cold Brew
|$4.15
|Avocado Toast
|$6.75
|Almond Croissant
|$3.75
More about Modern Pizza
Modern Pizza
321 Nashua Street\nUnit 2, Milford
More about Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub
Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub
63 Union Square, Milford