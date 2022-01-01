Cake in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake image

 

Greenleaf

54 Nashua St, Milford

Avg 4.6 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$3.75
More about Greenleaf
Mile Away Restaurant image

 

Mile Away Restaurant

52 Federal Hill Rd,, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.50
Chocolate Ganache Cake$6.50
More about Mile Away Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Milford to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Peterborough

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston