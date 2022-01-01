Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Cannolis
Milford restaurants that serve cannolis
Sal’s Pizza Milford NH
180 Elm Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.00
Mini Cannoli
$2.00
More about Sal’s Pizza Milford NH
SALADS • SANDWICHES
CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH
75 Mont Vernon St, Milford
Avg 4.8
(116 reviews)
Pistashio Cannoli
$3.50
Plain Cannoli
$3.00
More about CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH
