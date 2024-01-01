Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

Giorgio's Milford

524 Nashua Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Hummus and Pita$8.99
Served with red onion, Bomba sauce and EVOO drizzle with grilled pita.
More about Giorgio's Milford
Consumer pic

 

Riverhouse Cafe

167 Union Square, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$10.99
More about Riverhouse Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Milford to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Peterborough

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston