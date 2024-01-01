Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Hummus
Milford restaurants that serve hummus
Giorgio's Milford
524 Nashua Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Fresh Hummus and Pita
$8.99
Served with red onion, Bomba sauce and EVOO drizzle with grilled pita.
More about Giorgio's Milford
Riverhouse Cafe
167 Union Square, Milford
No reviews yet
Hummus Plate
$10.99
More about Riverhouse Cafe
