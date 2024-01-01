Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve meatball subs

Consumer pic

 

Giorgio's Milford

524 Nashua Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Meatball Parm Sub$15.99
Topped with roasted peppers and onion lots of cheese and marinara
More about Giorgio's Milford
Item pic

 

Sal’s Pizza Milford NH

180 Elm Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara & Provolone
More about Sal’s Pizza Milford NH

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Cookies

Map

More near Milford to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Peterborough

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston