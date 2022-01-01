Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Milford

Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

GREENLEAF RESTAURANT

54 Nashua St, Milford

Avg 4.6 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Slice$4.00
More about GREENLEAF RESTAURANT
Culture image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH

75 Mont Vernon St, Milford

Avg 4.8 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Swirl Cheesecake Bar$4.50
Mini Pumpkin Pie$5.00
More about CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH

Map

