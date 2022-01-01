Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Pumpkin Pies
Milford restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
GREENLEAF RESTAURANT
54 Nashua St, Milford
Avg 4.6
(853 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie Slice
$4.00
More about GREENLEAF RESTAURANT
SALADS • SANDWICHES
CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH
75 Mont Vernon St, Milford
Avg 4.8
(116 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie Swirl Cheesecake Bar
$4.50
Mini Pumpkin Pie
$5.00
More about CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Whoopie Pies
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Cheeseburgers
Cannolis
Chicken Salad
More near Milford to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Nashua
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Londonderry
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Peterborough
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Amherst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(568 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(304 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston