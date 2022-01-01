Milford restaurants you'll love
Chocolate in the Oven
53 Bridge Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Betty White Cookie
|$3.50
Celebrate the late great Betty White with our decorated sugar cookie! Thank you for being a friend Rose Nyland! 🌹
|Sfogliatelle 🇮🇹
|$3.75
Flaky puff pastry filled with sweet ricotta.
|Single Hot Chocolate Bomb
|$6.95
Designs will vary - specify chocolate or white chocolate.
El Charro Del Rio
56 Bridge Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$11.50
Grilled steak marinated with papilla Chile
|Guacamole
|$13.00
Served with chips
|Camarones Tacos
|$12.00
Seared shrimp, guacamole & mango salsa