Milford restaurants you'll love

Milford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milford

Milford's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Milford restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Chocolate in the Oven

53 Bridge Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Betty White Cookie$3.50
Celebrate the late great Betty White with our decorated sugar cookie! Thank you for being a friend Rose Nyland! 🌹
Sfogliatelle 🇮🇹$3.75
Flaky puff pastry filled with sweet ricotta.
Single Hot Chocolate Bomb$6.95
Designs will vary - specify chocolate or white chocolate.
More about Chocolate in the Oven
El Charro Del Rio image

 

El Charro Del Rio

56 Bridge Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Tacos$11.50
Grilled steak marinated with papilla Chile
Guacamole$13.00
Served with chips
Camarones Tacos$12.00
Seared shrimp, guacamole & mango salsa
More about El Charro Del Rio
Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn image

 

Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn

61 Bridge St., Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn
