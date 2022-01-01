Milford restaurants you'll love

Milford restaurants
Toast
  • Milford

Milford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Barbeque
Caterers
Chicken
Must-try Milford restaurants

20 Brix image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

20 Brix

101 MAIN STREET, Milford

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brix Burger$16.00
Conversation Platter$20.00
Tom Bisque Bowl$6.00
More about 20 Brix
Copper Blue image

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cod Dinner
our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered and golden fried, served with our housemade tartar sauce
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade jalapeño ketchup
Spicy Burger$14.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with jalapeño bacon, sriracha-infused jalapeño peppers & onions, pepper-jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & our housemade chipotle mayo
More about Copper Blue
Padrino image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Padrino

111 Main St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (3346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Garlic Knots$7.00
Chic Parm Hoagie$10.00
4 Garlic Knots$4.00
More about Padrino
Roosters image

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Pickles and Bones Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

1149 OH-131, Milford

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
# Pulled Pork$18.00
Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.
Banana Pudding$4.00
Our house-made banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream.
Brisket Plate$15.00
Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Pickles and Bones Barbecue
All Hail the Biscuit image

 

All Hail the Biscuit

877 A State Route 28, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about All Hail the Biscuit
Restaurant banner

 

Covalt Station

222 Wooster Pike, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Covalt Station
