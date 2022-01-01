Milford restaurants you'll love
Milford's top cuisines
Must-try Milford restaurants
More about 20 Brix
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
20 Brix
101 MAIN STREET, Milford
|Popular items
|Brix Burger
|$16.00
|Conversation Platter
|$20.00
|Tom Bisque Bowl
|$6.00
More about Copper Blue
Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Cod Dinner
our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered and golden fried, served with our housemade tartar sauce
|Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade jalapeño ketchup
|Spicy Burger
|$14.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with jalapeño bacon, sriracha-infused jalapeño peppers & onions, pepper-jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & our housemade chipotle mayo
More about Padrino
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Padrino
111 Main St, Milford
|Popular items
|8 Garlic Knots
|$7.00
|Chic Parm Hoagie
|$10.00
|4 Garlic Knots
|$4.00
More about Roosters
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Popular items
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Pickles and Bones Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Pickles and Bones Barbecue
1149 OH-131, Milford
|Popular items
|# Pulled Pork
|$18.00
Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
Our house-made banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream.
|Brisket Plate
|$15.00
Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Covalt Station
Covalt Station
222 Wooster Pike, Milford