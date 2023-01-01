Brisket in Milford
All Hail the Biscuit
877 A State Route 28, Milford
|Brisket Biscuit
|$14.00
Chopped brisket from Pickles and Bones, pimento cheese, and an over medium egg on a buttermilk biscuit.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Pickles and Bones Barbecue
1149 OH-131, Milford
|# Beef Brisket
|$30.00
Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.
|Brisket Chili QUART
|$12.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Smoked and chopped USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.