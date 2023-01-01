Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve brisket

All Hail the Biscuit

877 A State Route 28, Milford

Brisket Biscuit$14.00
Chopped brisket from Pickles and Bones, pimento cheese, and an over medium egg on a buttermilk biscuit.
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

1149 OH-131, Milford

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
# Beef Brisket$30.00
Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.
Brisket Chili QUART$12.00
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Smoked and chopped USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.
