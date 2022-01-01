Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve cake

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Cake Dinner
A blend of fresh salmon, white fish & veggies pan-seared to a crispy perfection and served with housemade sriracha sour cream.
Drunken Carrot Cake Volcano$6.49
Fish Cakes$11.00
A blend of fresh salmon, white fish & veggies pan-seared to a crispy perfection and served with housemade sriracha sour cream.
More about Copper Blue
All Hail the Biscuit

877 A State Route 28, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Short Cake$5.00
More about All Hail the Biscuit
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Padrino

111 Main St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (3346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Padrino

