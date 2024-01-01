Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken pizza

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Milford

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters - Milford
Grammas Pizza - Milford - 1240 Ohio 28

1240 Ohio 28, Day Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Chicken Ranch Big Mama Pizza$37.00
Our Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza starts with our homemade pizza dough, Ranch Dressing, and the finest mozzarella cheese. We add Grilled Chicken and Bacon.
More about Grammas Pizza - Milford - 1240 Ohio 28

