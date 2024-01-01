Chicken pizza in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Roosters - Milford
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Milford
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
|9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Grammas Pizza - Milford - 1240 Ohio 28
Grammas Pizza - Milford - 1240 Ohio 28
1240 Ohio 28, Day Heights
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Big Mama Pizza
|$37.00
Our Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza starts with our homemade pizza dough, Ranch Dressing, and the finest mozzarella cheese. We add Grilled Chicken and Bacon.