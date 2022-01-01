Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Milford

Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Cobb Salad$16.00
combo of bibb & romaine with tomato, red onion, egg, avocado, bacon, crumbled Danish blue cheese & our house-roasted turkey breast
More about Copper Blue
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

1149 OH-131, Milford

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
Our smoked turkey cobb salad is a combination of chopped romaine hearts, smoked turkey breast, house-made bacon, hardboiled egg, Tilamook sharp cheddar, and cherry tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.
More about Pickles and Bones Barbecue

