Corn dogs in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve corn dogs

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford

203 Mill St., Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots$6.49
8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots
Mini Corn Dogs$9.99
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Milford

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mini Corn Dog$1.99
Mini Corn Dogs$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Mini Corn Dog Combo *$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
More about Roosters - Milford

