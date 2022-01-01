Corn dogs in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve corn dogs
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
203 Mill St., Milford
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots
|$6.49
8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$9.99
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup
More about Roosters - Milford
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Milford
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Kid Mini Corn Dog
|$1.99
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
|Mini Corn Dog Combo *
|$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.