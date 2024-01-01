Fish and chips in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
203 Mill St., Milford
|Fish San and Chips
|$16.99
Our Famous Fish Sandwich is Back Again. The Half Pound Haddock Filet Covered in Beer Batter, Served on a Toasted Hoagie Bun, Shredded Lettuce and, House Made Tarter Sauce.
|The B.I.T. -The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips
|$16.99
Two pieces of breaded Cod, served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, pickles, and, tarter. Served with our famous in house made Saratoga chips and BBQ sauce.