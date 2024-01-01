Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve fish and chips

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford

203 Mill St., Milford

TakeoutDelivery
Fish San and Chips$16.99
Our Famous Fish Sandwich is Back Again. The Half Pound Haddock Filet Covered in Beer Batter, Served on a Toasted Hoagie Bun, Shredded Lettuce and, House Made Tarter Sauce.
The B.I.T. -The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips$16.99
Two pieces of breaded Cod, served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, pickles, and, tarter. Served with our famous in house made Saratoga chips and BBQ sauce.
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
Grammas Pizza - Milford - 1240 Ohio 28

1240 Ohio 28, Day Heights

TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips Platter.$17.24
Our Deep Fried Cod Fillets served with a side of Coleslaw, French Fries, and Garlic Bread.
More about Grammas Pizza - Milford - 1240 Ohio 28

