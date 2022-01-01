Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Milford
/
Milford
/
French Toast
Milford restaurants that serve french toast
All Hail the Biscuit
877 A State Route 28, Milford
No reviews yet
French Toast
$12.00
More about All Hail the Biscuit
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
203 Mill St., Milford
No reviews yet
Seasonal French Toast - Bourbon Salted Caramel
$9.99
Bourbon Salted Caramel is as great as it sounds. The blend of sweet and salty will make you keep coming back for more.
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Chicken Salad
Black Bean Burgers
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken
Sliders
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Nachos
Pudding
More near Milford to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston