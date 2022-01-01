Quesadillas in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve quesadillas
Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
two flour tortillas grilled with american cheese
Roosters
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.