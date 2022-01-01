Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Copper Blue image

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
two flour tortillas grilled with american cheese
More about Copper Blue
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters

