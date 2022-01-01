Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bowl$23.00
grilled salmon on a a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple,
avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli
5 oz BBQ Salmon$21.00
succulent filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled with our housemade BBQ sauce (cooked to medium by default)
5 oz Tennessee Whiskey Glazed Salmon$22.00
8 oz filet of fresh salmon, lightly seasoned, char-grilled to perfection & finished with a Jack Daniels® based Tennessee whiskey glaze
served with two sides
More about Copper Blue
Chez Renee French Bistrot image

 

Chez Renee French Bistrot

233 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.3 (513 reviews)
Delivery
SALMON BAKED$18.90
wild salmon filet, baked with olive oil, thym, served with dill sauce on side (Nina’s favorite)
More about Chez Renee French Bistrot

