Salmon in Milford

Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Salmon Bowl
|$23.00
grilled salmon on a a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple,
avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli
|5 oz BBQ Salmon
|$21.00
succulent filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled with our housemade BBQ sauce (cooked to medium by default)
|5 oz Tennessee Whiskey Glazed Salmon
|$22.00
8 oz filet of fresh salmon, lightly seasoned, char-grilled to perfection & finished with a Jack Daniels® based Tennessee whiskey glaze
served with two sides