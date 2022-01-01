Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

All Hail the Biscuit

877 A State Route 28, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, shrimp, quinoa, cucumber, tomato, pepita, lemon vinaigrette.
More about All Hail the Biscuit
Padrino image

 

Padrino Italian

111 Main St, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Buffalo Shrimp Salad$10.00
Side Buffalo Shrimp Salad$6.50
More about Padrino Italian

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Chopped Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Meatloaf

Salmon

Turkey Salad

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Milford to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (560 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston