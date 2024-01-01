Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

877 Business State Route 28, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Sliced smoked turkey on a fresh toasted bun served with choice of two sides.
More about Pickles and Bones Barbecue
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

1149 OH-131, Milford

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Smoked turkey breast seasoned with salt and cracked pepper and served with pickles and choice of two sides.
Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Smoked turkey breast seasoned with salt, pepper, and butter. Served on a fresh toasted bun with pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Pickles and Bones Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Po Boy

Waffles

Wedge Salad

Cheesecake

Black Bean Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Milford to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston