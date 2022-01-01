Turkey salad in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve turkey salad
Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$16.00
combo of bibb & romaine with tomato, red onion, egg, avocado, bacon, crumbled Danish blue cheese & our house-roasted turkey breast
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Pickles and Bones Barbecue
1149 OH-131, Milford
|Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Our smoked turkey cobb salad is a combination of chopped romaine hearts, smoked turkey breast, house-made bacon, hardboiled egg, Tilamook sharp cheddar, and cherry tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.