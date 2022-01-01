Go
Toast

TAILGATER'S BAR & GRILL

A Sports pub and kitchen Come in and enjoy watching your favorite sports team on one of our 40 Tv's while eating a homecooked meal

290 Old Gate Lane

No reviews yet

Location

290 Old Gate Lane

Milford CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Bistro

No reviews yet

Come see us For Brunch

Champions Sports Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

No reviews yet

CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston