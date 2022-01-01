TAILGATER'S BAR & GRILL
A Sports pub and kitchen Come in and enjoy watching your favorite sports team on one of our 40 Tv's while eating a homecooked meal
290 Old Gate Lane
Location
290 Old Gate Lane
Milford CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Village Bistro
Come see us For Brunch
Champions Sports Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
Come in and enjoy!
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.