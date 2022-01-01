Mililani restaurants you'll love

Go
Mililani restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mililani

Mililani's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Mililani restaurants

Rise & Shine Cafe image

 

Rise & Shine Cafe

95-1057 Ainamakua Dr, Mililani

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Omelet$13.95
3 Egg Omelet with Ham, Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Breakfast Potatoes.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Potatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, served with Homemade Roasted Tomato Salsa
Local Style Breakfast Plate$11.95
Local Style Breakfast Plate with 2 Eggs, Wheat Toast, Choice of: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Spam, or Portuguese Sausage, and Choice of: Breakfast Potatoes, Fried Rice, or White Rice
More about Rise & Shine Cafe
The Clubhouse Mililani image

 

The Clubhouse Mililani

95-176 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Clubhouse Mililani
Banner pic

 

Paradise Ciders

95-221 Kipapa Dr\nUnit C-1, Mililani

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Paradise Ciders
Map

More near Mililani to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Koloa

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston