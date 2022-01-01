Mililani restaurants you'll love
More about Rise & Shine Cafe
Rise & Shine Cafe
95-1057 Ainamakua Dr, Mililani
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Omelet
|$13.95
3 Egg Omelet with Ham, Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Breakfast Potatoes.
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Potatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, served with Homemade Roasted Tomato Salsa
|Local Style Breakfast Plate
|$11.95
Local Style Breakfast Plate with 2 Eggs, Wheat Toast, Choice of: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Spam, or Portuguese Sausage, and Choice of: Breakfast Potatoes, Fried Rice, or White Rice
More about Paradise Ciders
Paradise Ciders
95-221 Kipapa Dr\nUnit C-1, Mililani