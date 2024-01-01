Milina Cuisine 2 - 2909 Washington Rd parlin suite 110 nj 08859
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2909 Washington Rd, Parlin NJ 08859
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville
No Reviews
986 Route 9 South Sayreville, NJ 08859
View restaurant