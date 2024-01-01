Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Parlin
  • /
  • Milina Cuisine 2 - 2909 Washington Rd parlin suite 110 nj 08859
Banner picView gallery

Milina Cuisine 2 - 2909 Washington Rd parlin suite 110 nj 08859

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2909 Washington Rd

Parlin, NJ 08859

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2909 Washington Rd, Parlin NJ 08859

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama suegra cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3292 Washington Road Sayreville, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville
orange starNo Reviews
986 Route 9 South Sayreville, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Mike's Pizza - Parlin
orange starNo Reviews
1016 US Route 9 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Wingz N Thingz
orange starNo Reviews
499 Ernston Rd. Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - Parlin, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
989 MINIMALL DR PARLIN, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Olaide's Kitchen - 499 Ernston Road
orange starNo Reviews
499 Ernston Road Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Parlin

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Edison

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Milina Cuisine 2 - 2909 Washington Rd parlin suite 110 nj 08859

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston