Milio's

12615 Valley View Road

Gatorade Cool Blue Raspberry$2.69
Fountain Soda
Box Lunch
Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.
East Coast Hots$0.89
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle$1.79
Bottled Water$2.29
Milio’s Sandwiches Party Platters are a tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches, cut and arranged for easy serving. Small comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. Large comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people.
Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion$1.79
Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked$1.79
Lay's® Classic$1.79
Eden Prairie MN

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
