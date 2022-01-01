Go
306 Junction Rd.

Popular Items

#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian$7.39
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrim's Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
Location

Madison WI

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

BeneBlends

At BeneBlends, you’ll know exactly what goes into each of our unique and freshly blended bowls, smoothies, and juices. No hidden ingredients, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors - giving you a better blend, at BeneBlends.

ENO VINO

Eno Vino offers 200+ wines by the bottle & another 45 by the glass. From the beginning, Eno Vino was established as a place to share great wine, sensational, hand-crafted cocktails and fresh, inviting food. Whether you would like to entertain friends, enjoy an evening out with a loved one or unwind during happy hour ~ we invite you to enjoy an evening at Eno Vino!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

The Cider Farm

At The Cider Farm we organically grow true cider apples in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. These are apples for drinking, not for eating. In our Tasting Room, we pair our unique ciders with small plates using locally and sustainably grown foods from our community of Wisconsin farms. Heritage ciders, local foods.

