462 Commerce Drive, STE B

Popular Items

#12 The Californian$7.39
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio's Classic$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity$7.99
A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrim's Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
Location

Madison WI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
