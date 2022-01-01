Go
Milio's

116 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Popular Items

Gatorade Cool Blue Raspberry$2.69
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea$2.69
Party Platter
Milio’s Sandwiches Party Platters are a tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches, cut and arranged for easy serving. Small comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. Large comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people.
Cup Soup$3.69
Skinny #9 Italian Club$6.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham & provolone cheese
Fountain Soda
Box Lunch
Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.
Pickle Platter
Small platter comes with 6 whole pickles sliced into quarters (24 spears). Large comes with 12 pickles sliced into quarters (48 spears).
Bowl Soup$4.69
Skinny #10 Double Beef & Cheese$6.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef & provolone cheese
Location

116 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Madison WI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
