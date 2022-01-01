Go
Milio's

410 Phillips Blvd Ste B

410 Phillips Blvd Ste B

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrim's Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#17 Milio's Classic$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian$7.39
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
Location

Sauk City WI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Curtis, Vickie & Family aim to satisfy your baked goods desires by making all our items from scratch. We never use any pre-made batters, doughs, or fillings. We try to use as many non-GMO and organic products as possible. We want you to have a great experience from the drive thru to our lobby, to your table. Come enjoy a coffee, espresso, muffin, cinnamon roll, pie, cheesecake and stay for the atmosphere. Don't forget to check out our wonderful grocery selection!

On the Rox

Come in and enjoy!

Rookies Food & Spirits

Takeout & Delivery available!

The Mazo Grind

Coffee, food, n fun!

