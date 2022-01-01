Go
23480 highway 7

Popular Items

#4 Pilgrim's Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio's Classic$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
Lay's® Classic$1.79
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian$7.39
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
Box Lunch
Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.
Location

Excelsior MN

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
