Milio's

242 N. Century ave.

Popular Items

Box Lunch
Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrim's Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian$7.39
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
Location

242 N. Century ave.

Waunakee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
