Milk & Cookies - Austin

Come in and enjoy!

1515 W 35th street, BLD c

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Croissant$5.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Rosemary Cheddar Scone$4.50
Latte$4.50
Glazed Donut Hole$0.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Brioche Bun$4.50
Kouign Amann$4.50
Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Spread & Co

No reviews yet

cheese-centric cafe serving breakfast and lunch all-day

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Santa Rita Cantina

No reviews yet

In a time before the Beatles, Doña Margarita B. achieved considerable culinary acclaim along the Rio Bravo from the chile plantations of New Mexico to the ranchos grandes of the Gulf coast. To this day, she is considered by many to be the Mother of (All) Tex-Mex.
Her teachers found that educating Rita, a hopeless romantic and world-class daydreamer, was a real challenge. She
occupied her mind, carrying on with a riot of famous Mexicans - some contemporary, others from the distant past. In honor of these secret loves, she created special recipes for dishes that she dedicated to those who lived forever in her imagination.
Our Menu is the legacy of the passions of Santa Rita

Tiny Boxwoods

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tiny Boxwoods Austin! Find your favorites on our from scratch lunch, dinner and brunch menu, craft cocktails and of course our famous chocolate chip cookies!

