Tinys Milk & Cookies

Tinys Milk & Cookies is conveniently located in heart of Memorial. Our walk-up window offers all that has earned Milk & Cookies it's loyal followers: Sweet and savory pastries, made to perfection espresso drinks, house made ice cream and of course our beloved chocolate chip cookie. We're so glad to be a part of the neighborhood!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Latte$4.00
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.75
Hot Latte$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
French Country$16.00
turkey, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil pesto, goat cheese, kalamata olives, arugula, baguette
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Mint Lemonade$4.00
Plain Sugar Cookie$2.50
Baker's Sandwich$11.00
rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant
MC Club$15.00
turkey, havarti cheese, house pickles, basil pesto aioli, honey whole wheat
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
See full menu

Location

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

