Tinys Milk & Cookies
Tinys Milk & Cookies in West U is the original home of our chocolate chip cookie. Located in the heart of the idyllic West U neighborhood, right around the corner from Tinys No 5. Neighborhood friends, and guests from near and far stop at our window for coffee, pastries and our delicious house-made ice-cream!
3636 Rice Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
3636 Rice Boulevard
Houston TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
