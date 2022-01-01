Go
Tinys Milk & Cookies

Tinys Milk & Cookies in West U is the original home of our chocolate chip cookie. Located in the heart of the idyllic West U neighborhood, right around the corner from Tinys No 5. Neighborhood friends, and guests from near and far stop at our window for coffee, pastries and our delicious house-made ice-cream!

3636 Rice Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Latte$4.50
Plain Sugar Cookie$2.50
A yummy shortbread styled cookie with vanilla bean!
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (GF)$5.50
Comes in a pack of 2!
Blueberry Lemon Thyme Mini Loaf$8.50
Classic Croissant$5.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Sausage Biscuit$4.25
avail until sold out
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
your personal favorite
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.50
Hot Latte$4.50
Location

3636 Rice Boulevard

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
