Milk Crate

"Cozy kosher retro coffee shop with counter culture coffee located in the heart of Borough Park Brooklyn."

1278 49th St.

Popular Items

Pizza-Lanow$10.00
Parmigiana Dressing + Mozzarella + Marinara Sauce + American Cheese
Home Fries$5.00
Healthy Delicious$7.50
THE SANDWICH$7.00
Omelet w Mozzarella + Buttered + Tomato on French Baguette. Salt & Pepper
Ice Coffee / Cold Brew$4.25
AVOCADO OPEN TOAST$12.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
Latte / Cappuccino$3.95
Balance & Simple
A Fruity & Milk Chocolaty Espresso With Aerated Milk.
Milk Crate Breakfast$14.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
Baby Bella$10.00
Sautéed Portobello + Mozzarella + American + Homemade Dressing + Red Peppers
Truffle Twist$5.50
If You R The Kind Of Person Who Loves Hugging Babys & Visiting the Petting Zoo THIS DRINKS NOT FOR YOU
We Throw Some Chocolat Ginoch + Hazlenut + Double Espresso + Aerated Milk.. Yow We Take Over The World
1278 49th St.

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
