Milk & Honey - 765 Roosevelt Trail
Open today 6:30 AM - 3:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:59 pm
Location
765 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham ME 04062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Deck House Tavern - at Seacoast Adventure
4.0 • 442
930 Roosevelt Trl Windham, ME 04062
View restaurant
Northern Scout Kitchen - 3 Cape Road Raymond, Maine 04071
No Reviews
3 Cape Road Raymond, ME 04071
View restaurant