Milk & Honey Chattanooga

Thank you for joining us! Questions, comments or praise : Milkandhoneychattanooga.com

135 N Market St

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Applewood bacon, scrambled egg, sharp cheddar served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.
Farmhouse Biscuit$12.50
Buttermilk biscuit, breakfast sausage, applewood bacon, tomato jam, scrambled egg, arugula, white cheddar, caramelized onion.
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Fresh baked soft brioche cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Pork breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, white cheddar, served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.
Coconut Latte$5.00
Dairy Free - No Milk Substitutions
Milk & Honey Latte$5.00
Latte$4.00
Avocado Toast$14.50
Avocado, tomato jam, caramelized onion, arugula, salt, pepper, sunny side up eggs, sourdough.
Burnt Sugar Latte$5.00
Location

135 N Market St

Chattanooga TN

Sunday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
