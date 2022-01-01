Go
Milk & Cheese

The absolute best authentic Philly style cheesesteaks, hoagies and po'boys in the DMV!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

18050-A Georgia Ave • $$

Avg 3 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

House Fries$4.99
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
Southern fried shrimp served on fresh bread and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and Boom Boom sauce. The perfect Po'Boy that'll make you say "OH BOY!"
Extreme Milkshake$12.00
Our classic milkshake topped with a slice of cheesecake and dressed up like it's ready to party!
Classic Shake$6.00
Our classic shake comes in three flavors and is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Sweet Potato Tots$4.00
Crispy fried sweet potato tots coated with cinnamon and brown sugar
Slice of Cheesecake
Lobster Roll$24.00
Our Lobster Roll is exactly as it should be! All lobster meat, REAL butter and tarragon served on a toasted bun. This sandwich is served with our homemade truffle chips.
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$7.00
Steak & cheese filled egg rolls with onions and our special sweet & spicy sauce!
Philly "Your Way" - Build Your Own$12.99
We don't advise changing the AUTHENTIC Philly Cheesesteak and doing it your way...but this is America, right? Go for it!
Authentic Philly Style Cheesesteak$12.99
This is the Philly Way which we think is the ONLY way! Your choice of chicken or steak with mayo, grilled onions, sweet peppers, and mushrooms. Straight from North Philly!
Delivery
Takeout

Location

18050-A Georgia Ave

Olney MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
