Go
Toast

milk+cookies

Your one-stop shop in Southeast Los Angeles for coffee, cookies and ice cream. Woman-owned. Dairy-free options.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4331 Tweedy Blvd

Avg 5 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookie Kit (Ugly Sweater)$25.00
DIY Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit includes:
8 sugar cookies (regular sweater, off-shoulder sweater, knit hat, snowflake)
4 small bags of icing
3 packets of sprinkles
Hot Latte$3.75
Specialty Iced Lattes$4.50
*All specialty lattes include dairy
Ice Cream Sandwich$5.50
Cookie Kit (Holiday)$25.00
DIY Holiday Cookie Kit includes:
8 sugar cookies (santa, gingerbread man, ornament or wreath, christmas tree)
4 small bags of icing
3 packets of sprinkles
Double Scoop$5.75
Single Scoop$3.00
Classic Cookies (1 dozen)$19.50
Iced Coffee$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

4331 Tweedy Blvd

South Gate CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

12th Round Wings - South Gate

No reviews yet

A family owned, Chef driven chicken wing concept with loads of other delicious menu items that are made completely from scratch. From our 3 step marination process on our chicken to house made BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sauces and every other sauce! 12th Round Wings delivers amazing flavor at great prices!

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston