Brauhaus Schmitz

No reviews yet

Brauhaus Schmitz has always been a place that transports you from where you are to where you want to be! We bring a sense of comfort to your dining experience while also having the most extravagant events and energized atmosphere. Not only do we have the largest German Bier selection in Philadelphia but our food menu is equally authentic with our own takes on German dishes. We look forward to hosting and prosting you!

