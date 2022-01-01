Go
MilkBoy image

MilkBoy

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

738 Reviews

$$

401 South St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

401 South St, Philadelphia PA 19147

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Southwark

No reviews yet

Southwark is a neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar, specializing in seasonal and handmade ingredients.

Gigi Pizza

No reviews yet

Restaurant and Wood-Fired Pizzas currently providing Take-Out and Delivery services in the Queen Village neighborhood!

Brauhaus Schmitz

No reviews yet

Brauhaus Schmitz has always been a place that transports you from where you are to where you want to be! We bring a sense of comfort to your dining experience while also having the most extravagant events and energized atmosphere. Not only do we have the largest German Bier selection in Philadelphia but our food menu is equally authentic with our own takes on German dishes. We look forward to hosting and prosting you!

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Take out and enjoy!

MilkBoy

orange star4.4 • 738 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston