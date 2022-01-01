Go
Toast

milkbread

for future orders and donut orders email catering@milkbread.com

624 Jetton Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Platter
hand-breaded chicken tenders
French Fries$10.00
crinkle cut french fries seasoned with salt (gf/vgn). serves 4-6
Side of Buttermilk Ranch (8 oz.)$5.00
buttermilk house-made ranch
Crispy Cauliflower$15.00
cauliflower dipped in oat milk and bread with our vegan House breading (vgn). serves 4-6
Momo Salad
seasonal lettuce, bacon, radish, carrot, cucumber, red onion, breadcrumbs
House-Made Lemonade (1/2 Gallon)$6.00
house-made with meyer lemon juice
Plates, Napkins, Cutlery, Cups$1.00
If you'd like them, please add plates, napkins, cutlery, and cups to your cart.
$1 per person.
Crispy Chicken Sliders
shredduce, duke’s mayo, grandfather’s pickles, potato bun
Whole-ish Salad
green cabbage, red onion, nut crunch, fennel, soft herbs, ginger lime vinaigrette (gf/vgn)
Milkbread Mini Cinnies$15.00
6 count of our milkbread mini cinnies served with cream cheese frosting
Location

624 Jetton Street

Davidson NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
