Mill Creek Tavern

Long Island's most popular neighborhood restaurants, Mill Creek Tavern serves seasonal robustly flavored, American cuisine in a relaxed setting of casual elegance. We offer a full dinner menu with daily specials in the dining room and the bar. Behind the bar, an outstanding wine list, local micro-brews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails are offered. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Mill Creek Tavern is known for welcoming guests with excellent value and warm hospitality. We also have an off-premise catering division called Mill Creek Catering & Events. From pig roasts and lobster bakes to formal weddings. We look forward to seeing you soon. Cheers - Rich

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

275 BAYVILLE AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (828 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Lettuce, tomato, special sauce
Potato & Cheese Pierogies$11.95
Bacon brown butter, chive sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$12.95
Vermont cheddar, bleu cheese, scallions, hot sauce
Pretzel Baked Brie$9.95
Brown Sugar and Fig Jam
10oz Prime Angus Burger$17.95
GRILLED 10oz PRIME ANGUS BURGER
Country Chicken Pot Pie$24.95
Roasted chicken breast, carrots, peas, potatoes, fresh sage béchamel sauce, puff pastry crust
Chili Pop Shrimp$16.95
Baby shrimp, sweet Thai chili sauce
Rigatoni & Blackened Skirt Steak$28.95
Gorgonzola, spinach, porcini mushroom-sage cream sauce
Steak Sandwich$23.95
Toasted garlic roll, mushrooms, sautéed onions, melted mozzarella, horseradish mayo
Angus Cheeseburger Sliders$12.95
Bacon, cheddar, potato buns
Location

275 BAYVILLE AVE

Bayville NY

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

