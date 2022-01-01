Long Island's most popular neighborhood restaurants, Mill Creek Tavern serves seasonal robustly flavored, American cuisine in a relaxed setting of casual elegance. We offer a full dinner menu with daily specials in the dining room and the bar. Behind the bar, an outstanding wine list, local micro-brews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails are offered. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Mill Creek Tavern is known for welcoming guests with excellent value and warm hospitality. We also have an off-premise catering division called Mill Creek Catering & Events. From pig roasts and lobster bakes to formal weddings. We look forward to seeing you soon. Cheers - Rich



PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

275 BAYVILLE AVE • $$