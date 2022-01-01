Go
Toast

Waterfall Cafe

Enjoy breakfast or lunch in the cozy Waterfall Café. Porch seating overlooks our 40-foot waterfall with scenic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Join us for fresh baked goods, homemade soups and chowders, and a variety of salads and hearty sandwiches. Located on the third level of the historic mill building at Mill Falls Marketplace.

312 Daniel Webster Highway • $$

Avg 4.4 (353 reviews)

Popular Items

Pancakes - Fruit Lovers$12.00
blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar
The Handheld$9.00
egg, sausage or bacon or ham
cheddar cheese, english muffin

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

312 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith NH

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Town Docks

No reviews yet

Town Docks is the place to be in Meredith, NH during the summer! Try our lobster dinners, tasty salads, fried seafood plates, burgers, and more!

Camp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lakehouse at Church Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston