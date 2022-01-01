The Mill Mercantile & Social
Come in and enjoy!
105 Good Morning Street
Location
105 Good Morning Street
Port St Joe FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mill Mercantile and Sweets
Beach town candy, ice cream, gift, and general goods shop located in WindMark Beach.
Krazyfish Grille
Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily.
We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!
Taproot
A place for beer
Mango Marleys
Family-friendly fun, open 7 days a week, dine in or take out. Catch your favorite team on our multiple TVs and chill out with a Watermelon Margarita. Gather with the locals at the coolest place on the beach.
Bring the whole family and all of your friends, and come enjoy a relaxing atmosphere where the fun flows just as naturally as the conversation.