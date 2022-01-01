Mill Street Bistro
Mill Street Bistro is dedicated to providing farm-to-table cuisine with healthy portions and local ingredients. Stop by after work to enjoy a glass of wine, craft beer or cocktail during Happy Hour. Join us for a meal to celebrate a special occasion, or bring the whole family!
135 W. Mill Street
Location
Bayfield CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
