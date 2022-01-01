Go
Mill Street Bistro

Mill Street Bistro is dedicated to providing farm-to-table cuisine with healthy portions and local ingredients. Stop by after work to enjoy a glass of wine, craft beer or cocktail during Happy Hour. Join us for a meal to celebrate a special occasion, or bring the whole family!

135 W. Mill Street

135 W. Mill Street

Bayfield CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
