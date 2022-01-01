Mill Street Grill - 1 Mill St
Open today 1:30 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
1 Mill Street, Staunton VA 24401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
No Reviews
137 N. Wayne Ave. Waynesboro, VA 22980
View restaurant