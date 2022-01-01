Go
Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru

Thanks for stopping

909 S. Mill Street

Popular Items

Chai Tea Latte
Original or Extra Spicy Chai Tea with steamed Whole Milk
Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for a number of hours.
Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza$3.55
Cheese sauce base topped with Canadian Bacon, mozzarella and cheddar
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso with steamed milk and caramel
Almond Joy Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, Almond & Coconut syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Lavender Lemonade
Matcha Tea Latte with Choice of Syrup
Raspberry Lemonade
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Strawberry Lemonade
909 S. Mill Street

Decorah IA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
